The 2025 summer transfer window has officially started ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup that will take place from June 14 in the United States and some of the biggest stars of the sport will be without a contract at the end of the current month. While some of them have already agreed a contract with a new club, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold who will join Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid at the World Cup and Jonathan Tah who will play for Bayern Munich after the end of his deal with Bayer Leverkusen. Others, like Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne, are in advanced talks to join the Italian Serie A, as AC Milan are ready to sign the Croatian midfielder after the end of the tournament while Napoli are set to sign the Belgian star. Let's go around and take a look at the top five free agents in the summer:

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

The 40-year old Portuguese star is, once again, available on the market after the end of his deal with Al-Nassr, the club he joined in December 2022. While talks over a new deal with the same Saudi team are still ongoing, there is also a chance to see him playing for another club at the FIFA Club World Cup, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested recently. As things stand today, it's more likely that he will extend and sign another deal with Al-Nassr, but with a player like Cristiano Ronaldo it's impossible to predict his future until the ink on any new contract is dry.

4. Edin Dzeko

The Bosnian striker has left Fenerbahce, the club have announced at the end of the current season and he might become an interesting option for many clubs around the world. Despite his age, as Dzeko will turn 40 next year, he showed to be a consistent striker as he scored 21 goals in 53 games in the last season at the Turkish club and has been offered to some European teams so far. His name might emerge as an option for multiple clubs in the coming weeks, as his contract with Fenerbahce will end on June 30.

3. Thomas Muller

The German soccer legend will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current season, as Muller will also play the FIFA Club World Cup with the German giants. There have been reports of possible interest coming from Serie A and MLS teams, but it's not clear what will be his future, as the same player hasn't announced what his intentions after the World Cup are. Muller, who will turn 36 later this year, can definitely be a big opportunity for many clubs to sign a world class player that can still give a lot to the game despite his age.

2. Thomas Partey

Despite his contract being up later this month, there are still negotiations between the player and Arsenal for a new deal at the English club, as Arsenal have also recently appointed sport director Andrea Berta, who worked with Partey before when they both were at Atletico de Madrid. If the two sides don't agree on a new deal, Partey can become one of the best opportunities around Europe as a free agent this summer. Arsenal have officially confirmed there are "ongoing discussions" over a new deal for the player.

1. Jonathan David

The Canadian striker is probably the most interesting player available this summer ahead of the transfer window as his deal with Lille will be expiring at the end of June. Multiple teams around Europe showed interest in signing the striker and in particular the Italian teams as both Napoli and Juventus are in talks with the agents of David to make the deal happen. The Canadian striker, over his last five seasons at Lille, has scored a total of 109 goals in 232 games played in all competitions.