Ranking top 10 moments from USMNT's 2026 World Cup from Folarin Balogun red card fiasco to making history

The World Cup may not have ended how the United States would've liked, crashing out in the round of 16 to Belgium, but that doesn't mean that there weren't plenty of memorable moments from start to finish, both good and bad. From heroic performances by players to fan support helping drive the team, it was a run that saw some of the best soccer that the USMNT has ever played on the global stage, so let's take a look back at ranking the top moments from the USMNT run.

10. USMNT match their World Cup clean sheet record

One thing that's easy to forget is that with keeping a clean sheet against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Matt Freese and the defense also reached a milestone, keeping their second clean sheet at the World Cup. It was a team effort with the press and pressure from the attack keeping the opposition off balance, defenders coming up with big tackles and clearances in moments that mattered. While the defense wasn't at its best against Belgium, that doesn't change the success that they had up until that point, matching their own clean sheet record with two.

9. Two minutes against Belgium before it all came crumbling down

For a glorious second against Belgium, it seemed like the United States would get back into the game after Malik Tillman scored his second free kick of the World Cup. It was a beautiful effort to get it high enough, though it took a bounce before beating Thibaut Courtois, and for two minutes, there was belief that the USMNT would get back into the game and push for an eventual winner. We all know what happened next, but that moment was glorious.

8. Mauricio Pochettino becomes winningest USMNT boss at WC

Coming into the World Cup, Mauricio Pochettino said that both he and the team should be judged on their performance at the tournament, and now that you fast forward, while it may not have come to the result that anyone would've liked, the journey was a fun one. No USMNT manager has ever won more games at the World Cup than the three that Pochettino won in one tournament. Sure, he had an extra game to do so, facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in the new round of 32, but the fact that he was able to lead the team to these wins is something that should be celebrated and provides hope for the future. There were times where the USMNT looked dominant at the World Cup over teams that made the knockouts, and that's a new frontier for a team looking to make it to the next level in the global game.

7. Alex Freeman scores, announcing himself to the world

For the 21-year-old Alex Freeman, the World Cup has been full of breakout moments. His ability at right back and being able to slide into central defense allowed Pochettino to push Sergino Dest into the attack, creating a strong foundation. Only Weston McKennie logged more minutes during the World Cup for the USMNT, and Freeman will be in a position to build on that with a full season for Villarreal. But his moment came against Australia.

It may have taken a delay as Freeman's first-half goal was initially judged to be offside, but Freeman put the game out of reach, and the entire USMNT bench broke into celebration after the VAR review. The goal itself was a messy one with a short corner failing to be cleared by Australia and Freeman heading it into the net, but it's also one that exemplifies him as a soccer player, ensuring that he plays to the whistle, and it made the difference in that game.

6. Balogun's brace vs. Paraguay

When Folarin Balogun chose to represent the United States, it was a moment that led to high expectations for the Monaco man, and he reached them and then some. Scoring three goals during the World Cup, he was the top scorer for the USMNT at the tournament, and he set the tone for their run with a brace against Paraguay. Scoring twice in the first half of play, Balogun showcased why he's such a well-rounded striker able to contribute in hold-up play while also creating chances for himself. He's someone who will be critical to what the USMNT does moving forward, and while it's unfortunate that his World Cup ended with him being the center of attention for negative reasons, he handled every step of the way with class, which only showcases his character.

5. Matt Freese, Tim Ream let comeback chance slip away

For most of the Belgium loss, it was the USMNT not being able to stand up to Belgium's attack that created issues, but the third goal for the Red Devils is the one that put the game out of reach, and it was a combination of errors that led to Hans Vanaken scoring. Tim Ream and Chris Richards both got beaten badly, and while Matt Freese came out of the net to try and claim the ball, it was then taken off his feet, and all hope left the USMNT with it.

4. Topping the group

For the first time, the United States topped a World Cup group with a game to spare. It's very different from 2022 when they had to leave everything on the pitch before running out of steam in the round of 16. They also did so without Christian Pulisic, who only played 45 minutes during the first two games of the group stage, with Pochettino throwing people off by starting two strikers. Those are the kinds of on-the-fly adjustments that the team has historically struggled with, and it was good to see them get past that.

3. Tillman's bloody sock game

After the USMNT went down to 10 men against Bosnia and Herzegovina, there was worry about whether they could maintain their narrow lead in the match. But they did just that after the squad dug in and Malik Tillman had a moment of announcing himself as well, hitting a free kick to double the lead and provide a much-needed insurance goal. After the match, it was seen how much he left on the pitch when his sock was bloody from the running and challenges that he took on the pitch. Move over, Curt Schilling, there's a new sock in town.

2. 'County Roads'

An anthem that became one of the songs of the tournament, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" became the USMNT anthem during the World Cup. Alongside the team and Pochettino, fans belting out the John Denver classic in Seattle when the USMNT won the group is one of the top memories of my time following this team. The unity and spirit shown in that moment was nothing short of iconic for American soccer.

1. Balogun's controversial red card and all that followed

In what is close to an unprecedented situation at the World Cup, Balogun received a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina that was overturned before the Belgium game, drawing the ire of not only the Royal Belgian FA but the greater soccer community as a whole. President Donald Trump confirmed that he asked FIFA to overturn the red card, and while FIFA boss Gianni Infantino will say that it had no influence on the decision, that doesn't change the fact that it created awful optics for Balogun and the USMNT ahead of facing Belgium.

The card put the team in a lose-lose situation because even if they won, the game would get an asterisk due to his participation, and although the team says that it didn't impact them, having that much attention on Balgoun had to create a distraction from the match and motivation from the Belgians.

This shouldn't be the top story from a World Cup where there was a lot of good for the USMNT, but when a situation of this magnitude happens, it's impossible not to be. The Belgian FA has said that even after winning, they aren't done pursuing this matter, so it will be interesting to see if any additional fallout comes from it.