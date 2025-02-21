The start of the season for Major League Soccer is around the corner as Saturday, Feb. 22 will see the 30th campaign kick off. Teams will look to unseat the LA Galaxy as reigning MLS Cup champions but with so much change around the league such as Jesus Ferriera to Seattle, Lucho Acosta to FC Dallas and Evander to FC Cincinnati, what teams can be considered contenders for MLS Cup?

We'll take a look at five teams that should be considered, ranked:

5. Chicago Fire

Given the parity around the league, you can't look at who can win the league without including a potential outlier and that's the Chicago Fire. Under former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter, they've had an excellent offseason adding Jack Elliott to anchor the defense along with Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel to improve the attack. Already having a strong striker in Hugo Cuypers, this is a side to watch as a strong start could see the Fire build confidence. There's concern after the first XI, but with the team only taking part in the U.S. Open Cup, they also lack some of the additional competitions that other teams will need to balance.

4. LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig may be injured to start the season and Dejan Joveljic is gone to Sporting Kansas City, but that doesn't mean that the Galaxy attack isn't still among the best in the league. Marco Reus will need to provide more but in Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, this team will have plenty of attacking power to take on any challenge in their path. Defensively there will be questions but when the Galaxy have already proven that defense doesn't matter if you can outscore everyone, there's no reason to doubt them. Their cross-town rivals LAFC must also be considered but the issue there is that LAFC will need more from Denis Bouanga this season than ever before and only time will tell how their new midfield gels.

3. FC Cincinnati

With losing Acosta, Cincinnati showed that they could rebuild quickly adding Kevin Denkey and Evander. Evander was already one of the top attackers in MLS last sesaon becoming an MVP finalist with the Portland Timbers. Now leading Cincinatti's attack while Miles Robinson anchors the defense, this isn't a team that is going to be worse off than last season. Their parts may take time to gel but since so many teams make the playoffs in MLS, no one will want to see Pat Noonan's side later in the season when they've gotten things together.

2. Seattle Sounders

Already a balanced side, the Sounders will look to get a fully healthy season out of designated player Pedro De La Vega. After joining from Lanus, the attacker only appeared in 20 games last season scoring one goal and assisting another. While that is certainly less production than what the Sounders expected, this season is the chance for a bounce back especially since there is more support in the attack around him. Given the Sounders already strong defense and good coaching setup, this is a team that could go on a run.

1. Inter Miami

You could write Lionel Messi and leave it at that but there's of course more to this Miami side than just the Argentine. The Herons do have other players who will play a large role in their fate this seaon and if Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi take steps forward while Fafa Picault continues to score as he has in his career, it will give Miami more of a way to navigate the numerous competitions that they're taking part in. Being able to perform without Sergio Busquets, who will need rest like all veterans, will still be critical but the Herons are a dangerous team and sure contenders.



