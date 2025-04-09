It was an eventful and exciting first week of action in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals as 14 goals were scored in the first legs, with the return legs scheduled to go ahead next week. While Arsenal won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium against Real Madrid and PSG won 3-1 against Aston Villa in Paris, Inter managed to be the only away side to win among the four quarterfinal first legs as the Nerazzurri beat 2-1 Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena and next week they will try to qualify for their first semifinals in 15 years. Meanwhile, Barcelona won 4-0 at their home stadium against Borussia Dortmund, thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski alongside the goals of both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. The one thing each game had in common? Absolute golazos. Here are the top five ranked:

5. Desire Doue, PSG

The 19-year-old was one of the best players of the week as he shined and immediately scored a stunning equalizer at the end of the first half between PSG and Aston Villa a few minutes after the opening goal of the night at the Parc de Princes. Doue, who joined the French giants from Rennes during the summer of 2024, managed to score a stunning goal from outside the box while falling to his right, making it even more special.





Golaz-o-meter: 7/10

4. Lautaro Martinez, Inter

The Argentinian striker, who was one of the main faces of the Nerazzurri's win at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich, scored the opening goal of the game at the end of a incredible build-up play that included Lautaro Martinez from the beginning. He passed the ball to Alessandro Bastoni, it then went to Carlos Augusto and then the magical assist of French striker Marcus Thuram, who was able to find Lautaro alone in the box. And then, the touch of Lautaro was just incredible.





Golaz-o-meter: 7.5/10

3. Declan Rice, Arsenal

Declan Rice was the hero of the night at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal won 3-0 against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in London, marking what was probably one of the best Champions League games of the season. The English midfielder scored a brace with two free kicks against the Blancos ,but surprisingly, Rice had never scored from a direct free kick in his 338 previous professional appearances across club and international football.





Golaz-o-meter: 7.5/10

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG

The former Napoli winger scored a sensational goal with PSG at the beginning of the second half against Aston Villa which also gave the lead to the side coached by Luis Enrique. It came after an outstanding solo run into the box. The precision and also the clever touch that left Kvara to be alone in front of Emiliano Martinez was one of the best things we've seen this season in the Champions League.





Golaz-o-meter: 8/10

1. Declan Rice, Arsenal

We already mentioned Rice's performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday and how crucial it was for the 3-0 win against the side coached by Ancelotti, but the second free kick is just iconic. There are no other words to describe it. You simply cannot place the ball in a better spot. Nobody was stopping this.

Golaz-o-meter: 9/10