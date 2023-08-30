Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday through injury, his club have confirmed, with the France international sidelined for "a few weeks." Varane's absence only adds to the headache faced by Erik ten Hag ahead of his side's toughest test of the season so far with United's numbers already depleted through injuries to both their senior left backs.

"Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury," said the club. "The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks."

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

With both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia also out of the visit to the Emirates Stadium, the Dutch boss could be forced to shuffle his defensive line and shift Lisandro Martinez to left back, a move that would likely lead to him bringing Harry Maguire into consideration. The England international had been expected to depart in the summer transfer window but has found few takers since talks with West Ham collapsed earlier this month. United will also be without Mason Mount for the clash against Arsenal but summer signing Rasmus Hojlund could be involved for the first time.

Varane's absence is a reminder of how precarious his fitness can be. Since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, the 30-year-old has played just 66 of United's 111 games and has eight separate injury or illness issues. In such circumstances, it is perhaps no wonder that the Old Trafford hierarchy are exploring options to strengthen the defense.

Talks are underway over a loan deal that could take Marc Cucurella to Manchester scarcely a year after his disastrous £62 million move from Brighton to Chelsea. However, the Blues want a sizeable loan fee if they are to strengthen a potential rival in a left back spot where numbers are severely depleted. United have also been linked with Nicolas Tagliafico, the Lyon defender who played for Ten Hag at Ajax, while Tottenham would welcome interest in Sergio Reguilon.