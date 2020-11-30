Wolverhampton star striker Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull on Sunday in the 2-1 win over Arsenal, the club announced on Monday. Wolves released an update on the striker's health after he was stretched off the pitch and taken to the hospital following a brutal, bloody collision of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz. Jimenez was out cold and on the ground for nearly 10 minutes.

Here's the statement from the club:

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital. He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery. The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help. The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.

It's a scary injury situation, but Wolves are at least indicating that he is doing well, considering the circumstances. Obviously his health is the most important, but when it comes to the sporting side, it will be interesting to see how the club deals with his absence. It's unclear how long he will be out, but the club will need to find somebody to produce in his absence. After not performing at Atletico Madrid and then reviving his career a bit at Benfica, he's been sensational since joining Wolves in 2018. He had 17 goals in his first season before scoring 27 last season.

Wolves will now approach a tricky stretch of matches without their top three scorers from last season. The other two joined new clubs with Diogo Jota joining Liverpool and Matt Doherty signing for Tottenham.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team is in sixth place in the league and face Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in their next six games.

Young Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, who joined from Porto before the season, will likely get significant minutes in place of Jimenez. The 18-year-old has two goals in limited minutes while appearing in seven games for Wolves.