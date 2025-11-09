Real Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in the last match before the November international break and they have a chance to put pressure on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as the Blancos can increase the gap as LaLiga leaders to eight points if they win Sunday's game. It won't be too easy as they face one of the surprises of the season so far as Rayo are currently in 11th place with 14 points and won three of the last five LaLiga matches they played.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso spoke ahead of Sunday's clash and showed his admiration for the home side.

"They're a very good team. They have a great coach and have been doing very well since last year. They've been given continuity and are competing in Europe this year. They're very good at their style of play and make things difficult for any team that visits Vallecas. Tomorrow will be a game in which we need to show a lot of maturity, connection and intensity, and know that there won't be any easy moments," he said.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's match:

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio de Vallecas -- Madrid

: Estadio de Vallecas -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Rayo Vallecano +525; Draw +371; Real Madrid -216

Possible lineups

Rayo Vallecano XI: Augusto Batalla; Andrei Ratiu, Florian Lejeune, Nobel Mendy, Pep Chavarria; Unai Lopez, Pathe Ciss; Jorge de Frutos, Isi Palazon, Alvaro Garcia; Alexandre Zurawski.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Eduardo Camavinga; Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

Prediction

It won't be an easy one for the visitors but Real Madrid are expected to win the away game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 0.