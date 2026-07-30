European soccer club not allowed to play at home stadium due to disease concern

Madrid's regional government has suspended Rayo Vallecano's license to use Vallecas Stadium indefinitely over concerns that fans could contract Legionnaires' disease, with local officials accusing the club of failing to comply with requests about health and safety risks.

Local officials made the decision after they conducted an audit of Vallecas Stadium, which is owned by the regional government but has been rented out by Rayo since its opening in 1976. A subsequent report from local authorities said there was a risk of fans and other visitors contracting Legionnaires' disease, a serious lung infection, and that the venue poses several fire hazards because of the build-up of garbage, debris and electrical faults.

Mariano de Paco, Madrid's regional head of sport, culture and tourism, said his office has attempted to get in touch with Rayo president Raul Martin Presa over the issue but has not heard from him. The official added that the club did not comply with requests to maintain Vallecas Stadium and provide proof of water quality.

"We've tried to get this back on track but we've reached a point of no return -- the lack of maintenance has been certified," de Paco said. "The club wasn't complying so authorities had to take action. What has happened is intolerable."

Work on the stadium will begin immediately, with de Paco estimating that the project will take two to six months to complete.

It is unclear where Rayo will play in the meantime, a pressing issue with La Liga's season just weeks away and their first home game of the campaign currently slated for Aug. 20 against Alaves.

Vallecas Stadium's conditions have created a series of issues in recent years. In February, Rayo had to move a home game against Atletico Madrid to nearby Butarque Stadium – the home of fellow La Liga side Leganes – because of a poor pitch. Last season, the Royal Spanish Football Federation published a letter written by Rayo players that described the field as "unplayable" and said the showers in the stadium lacked hot water and that the building was not cleaned adequately.