FC Barcelona will face off against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday at Estadio de Vallecas. As second division rivals, Copa del Rey rules mean that Rayo Vallecano will host and first division side with the game to be played at the Estadio de Vallecas. Barcelona is coming off 2-0 La Liga win against Elche, while Rayo Vallecano is coming off a 1-3 loss to Mallorca in the second division.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 27

Time : 3 p.m. ET

Location : Estadio de Vallecas

TV: ESPN+

Barcelona: The team has had their rough patches in La Liga, playing wildly inconsistent soccer, while still getting results and eventually cracking the top four of the league table. In the previous round of the Copa del Rey the Blauagrana defeated Cornella 2-0, but without Lionel Messi needed extra time to finally break through on goal and secure the win. The two game suspension Messi served do to a red card incident has now passed, and he will be available for selection. It remains to be seen how manager Ronald Koeman will use this to his advantage as last Copa del Rey match saw a number of rotations and usual starters benched for rest.

Rayo Vallecano: The club has been contending in second division and currently in fourth place with 37 points and 11 wins under manager Andoni Iraola. They defeated Elche convincingly in their round of 32 match, out shooting the opposition 20 to 4, while putting 10 shots on target compared to Elche's 2. They were able get the win without retaining much of the ball against Elche, though they will have a different challenge against Barcelona who do well to retain possession and execute in front of goal. Rayo will need another big game from Bebé and more from winger Isaac Palazón.

Barcelona picks up the win but take awhile to breakthrough while Rayo try to keep things interesting. Pick: Barcelona 2, Rayo Vallecano 1