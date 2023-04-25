Barcelona are away at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday as they aim to add three more points on their march towards this season's La Liga title. Xavi's men are 11 points clear with eight games to go in the Spanish topflight and the Blaugrana are unbeaten in seven although they have drawn two of their last three. Victory over Atletico Madrid last time out has put Barca into the home straight while Rayo have won just once in their last 10 ahead of what promises to be a tough game for Andoni Iraola's men. Iraola and Xavi were, of course, rivals on the pitch and they are now tactical adversaries too.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 26 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 26 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Estadio de Vallecas -- Madrid, Spain

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Rayo +400; Draw: +250; Barca -138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Rayo: Star striker Radamel Falcao has four goals from his last six appearances against Barca but the Colombian will miss out with a muscle injury while Santi Comesana is suspended for accumulated yellow cards. Alejandro Catena and Alvaro Garcia both return and should replace Abdul Mumin and Andres Martin. Raul de Tomas could drop out of the XI to make way for Sergio Camello.

Potential Rayo XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F. Garcia; Ciss, Valentin; Palazon, Trejo (c), A. Garcia; Camello.

Barca: Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen are all out injured while Sergio Busquets is banned. Franck Kessie could be recalled with Frenkie De Jong, Gavi and Pedri also in contention for midfield berths. Pedri will be up against Atleti match winner Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati on the left while Robert Lewandowski should lead the line once more despite a relative goal drought by his standards. The Polish superstar has not scored for club nor country since the start of this month when he scored twice against lowly Elche.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen (c); Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Kessie, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres.

Prediction

This one could be tricky for Barca and a draw would not be a total surprise. A Rayo win without Falcao is a bit difficult to see, but Lewandowski returning to scoring form should be enough for the Catalan giants to take all three points. Pick: Rayo 1, Barca 2.