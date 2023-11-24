Another game and another injury blow for Barcelona who will be without Gavi for an away clash with Rayo Vallecano. The young midfielder suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Spain giving Xavi yet another thing to worry about as his Barca side are slipping in the La Liga title race. Trailing league leaders Girona by four points, Barcelona can't afford to drop points but Rayo Vallecano won't be an easy away trip despite the Madrid club's middling form.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time : 8 a.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 25 | : 8 a.m. Location : Estidio de Vallecas -- Madrid, Spain

: Estidio de Vallecas -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Rayo Vallecano +400; Draw +300; Barcelona

Storylines

Rayo Vallecano: Barcelona's away form will give Rayo hope that they can secure a result in the match despite their struggles at home this season. With only one home victory this season, the post Andoni Iraola era hasn't gotten off to the best of starts but Rayo has been performing better lately despite facing the top of the league. Their last three games have seen the team face Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, and Girona, so they'll be well prepared for this Barcelona match only allowing four goals during those matches and scoring three.

Barcelona: With three wins and three draws away from home, it's safe to assume that Barcelona will pick up a point in the tie, but just a point won't be enough as they can't fall further behind their rivals. Xavi has spoken about the pressure that his young players are facing, but in a game like this one, with how much of a role youth plays something will need to change sooner than later to turn draws into victories.

Prediction

It'll take another late goal for Barcelona to pluck a draw from the jaws of defeat in this away match. Pick: Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 1