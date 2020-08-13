Watch Now: UEFA Champions League Highlights: RB Leipzig vs. Athletico Madrid ( 3:33 )

RB Leipzig are through to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in club history after American Tyler Adams scored the winning goal in the 88th minute four a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. The German club took the lead early in the second half in this match before conceding a penalty kick which Joao Felix put away, but the American then scored the biggest goal in the biggest match of his life to finish as the hero.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Atletico Madrid ratings

PLAYER POSITION ANALYSIS RATING Jan Oblak GK Could do very little on either goal. He's as good as they come, but his defense let him down a bit. 6 Renan Lodi DEF Lively down the left but gave Dani Olmo a great look early. Was solid overall, but could have done better in his positioning. 6 Jose Gimenez DEF Strong in the air but caught out of position on Olmo's header. He showed anger after the goal, and perhaps it was because he was the one out of position. 5 Stefan Savic DEF A threat on set pieces. Picked up a nasty head injury but carried on like a trooper. Unfortunate deflection on Adams' goal. 5 Kieran Trippier DEF Didn't have a whole lot to do in this game and wasn't involved much. A match that also didn't let him put a lot of dangerous balls into the box. 5 Yannick Carrasco MID Held on to the ball a bit much. Had a solid look on frame in first half. His footwork kept them off balance but it wasn't his best showing. 5 Saul Niguez MID Not his strongest game and was lucky not to get booked on multiple ocassions. Didn't show his normal creativity. 4 Hector Herrera MID A good shift in the middle without Thomas Partey, but he got caught a bit deeper when his team could have used him to counter. Then on the winner, he got caught too high. 5 Koke MID The captain was wise, his passing was sharp, but like many others, he didn't have a lot of opportunities in attack. 5 Diego Costa FWD Didn't do a whole lot in the first half but his key pass led to the penalty kick. He'll be disappointed to not have had good looks on goal. 5 Marcos Llorente FWD Hardly his strongest game. He had trouble dealing with the physical RB Leipzig defense. 3 Joao Felix FWD (SUB 1) Did what he needed to do off the bench, scored on a penalty, but nobody else in attack did. 8 Alvaro Morata FWD (SUB 2) Had a couple decent looks towards the end, but RB Leipzig's defense kept him under wraps. 5 Felipe DEF (SUB 3) Last sub with no impact. N/A Diego Simeone MANAGER Used just three of his five subs, which is questionable. Just too cautious. His team didn't quite respond in a forgettable performance. 5

RB Leipzig ratings