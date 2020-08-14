RB Leipzig are through to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in club history after American Tyler Adams scored the winning goal in the 88th minute four a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. The German club took the lead early in the second half in this match before conceding a penalty kick which Joao Felix put away, but the American then scored the biggest goal in the biggest match of his life to finish as the hero.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Atletico Madrid ratings
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|ANALYSIS
|RATING
Jan Oblak
|GK
Could do very little on either goal. He's as good as they come, but his defense let him down a bit.
6
Renan Lodi
|DEF
Lively down the left but gave Dani Olmo a great look early. Was solid overall, but could have done better in his positioning.
6
Jose Gimenez
|DEF
Strong in the air but caught out of position on Olmo's header. He showed anger after the goal, and perhaps it was because he was the one out of position.
5
Stefan Savic
|DEF
A threat on set pieces. Picked up a nasty head injury but carried on like a trooper. Unfortunate deflection on Adams' goal.
5
Kieran Trippier
|DEF
Didn't have a whole lot to do in this game and wasn't involved much. A match that also didn't let him put a lot of dangerous balls into the box.
5
Yannick Carrasco
|MID
Held on to the ball a bit much. Had a solid look on frame in first half. His footwork kept them off balance but it wasn't his best showing.
5
Saul Niguez
|MID
Not his strongest game and was lucky not to get booked on multiple ocassions. Didn't show his normal creativity.
4
Hector Herrera
|MID
A good shift in the middle without Thomas Partey, but he got caught a bit deeper when his team could have used him to counter. Then on the winner, he got caught too high.
5
Koke
|MID
The captain was wise, his passing was sharp, but like many others, he didn't have a lot of opportunities in attack.
5
Diego Costa
|FWD
Didn't do a whole lot in the first half but his key pass led to the penalty kick. He'll be disappointed to not have had good looks on goal.
5
Marcos Llorente
|FWD
Hardly his strongest game. He had trouble dealing with the physical RB Leipzig defense.
3
Joao Felix
|FWD (SUB 1)
Did what he needed to do off the bench, scored on a penalty, but nobody else in attack did.
8
Alvaro Morata
|FWD (SUB 2)
Had a couple decent looks towards the end, but RB Leipzig's defense kept him under wraps.
5
Felipe
|DEF (SUB 3)
Last sub with no impact.
N/A
Diego Simeone
|MANAGER
Used just three of his five subs, which is questionable. Just too cautious. His team didn't quite respond in a forgettable performance.
5
RB Leipzig ratings
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|ANALYSIS
|RATING
Peter Gulacsi
|GK
He didn't have a whole lot to do, to be honest as Atleti had just three shots on goal. He looked a little shaky on Savic's header.
6
Marcel Halstenberg
|DEF
Strong display, especially in the air. Kept his shape well, had well-timed tackles and helped his defense put together a quality performance.
7
Dayot Upamecano
|DEF
Fantastic in the air, on the ground and in between. An absolute superstar with all of the potential in the world.
9
Lukas Klostermann
|DEF
Conceded the penalty, but can hardly blame him as Joao Felix was in on goal. Was a good showing outside of that.
6
Angelino
|MID
His passing wasn't sharp early and he contributed very little when going forward ... until it mattered most. A fantastic assist on Adams' goal.
7
Kevin Kampl
|MID
Absolutely bossed it. Just a great shift of hunger, physicality and dominance. He does it all.
8
Marcel Sabitzer
|MID
One of the most underrated players in the world. An absolute star with a world-class assist on the opener. He made the impact he usually does.
8
Konrad Laimer
|MID
Was taken off in the second half. He didn't really get into the game as he would have liked, so his substitution wasn't surprising.
5
Christopher Nkunku
|FWD
Questionable passing and never really a threat. He was taken off in the second half.
4
Yussuf Poulsen
|FWD
While he didn't have a lot of good chances, his positioning was strong and helped open space.
6
Dani Olmo
|FWD
Missed an amazing chance four minutes in but made up for it with his goal in the second half. He's had trouble settling in at Leipzig, but this was a huge moment for him.
8
Tyler Adams
|MID (SUB 1)
What more can you say? An absolute hero and the biggest goal by an American ever in the Champions League. What a night.
9
Patrik Schick
|FWD (SUB 2)
Late substitute that didn't see a lot of the ball.
N/A
Amadou Haidara
|MID (SUB 3)
Poor passing in his limited minutes but contributed defensively.
6
|Nordi Mukiele
|DEF (SUB 4)
|A time-wasting substitution.
|N/A
Julian Nagelsmann
|MANAGER
He loses his best player Timo Werner and gets his team into the UCL semifinals in a fully deserved result.
9