Third in the Bundesliga and second in a Champions League group containing Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United represents a good first half of the season for Julian Nagelsmann's side. Just two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich and narrowly beaten to top spot in Group H by PSG on head-to-head, Leipzig can feel optimistic about the second half of the campaign. With the DFB Pokal to play for as well, the chances of major silverware this term are significant.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Leipzig:

In landing Dominik Szoboszlai, Leipzig have already made their big move for January. The Germans wanted the Hungary international at all costs and beat off heavy competition for him. Szoboszlai, 20, will make an immediate difference for Leipzig in both the Champions League and Bundesliga. Many clubs are interested in captain Marcel Sabitzer but Die Roten Bullen want to keep hold of him until at least the end of the season.

Players Leipzig should target

In Szoboszlai, Leipzig have landed a player as perfect for them as they are for his development. With such a strong bit of business done early, the German outfit do not need to do any further business. In fact, keeping hold of the likes of the influential Sabitzer would in itself be like making a new signing. Just like Dani Olmo in the winter 2020 transfer window, Leipzig have landed the star name on the market. Given his impact so far this term, the focus should now be triggering Angelino's €18 million purchase option after an excellent first half of the campaign.

Players most likely to leave

Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano have plenty of suitors but there are no obvious candidates to leave this window with Leipzig still fighting on all fronts. Sure, summer interest could turn a few heads but for now those players are focused on what happens between now and the end of the season with domestic and continental success still possibilities, the current level of depth, if not more, is required to remain competitive.

Leipzig transfer prediction

Nobody else will join Szoboszlai in arriving this winter but the midfielder's impact will be big as the upstart club eye top-level silverware.