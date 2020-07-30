RB Leipzig hopes to continue surprising in this season's Champions League when the German side takes on Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals in August. Julian Nagelsmann's team got through the group stage and made quick work of Tottenham in the round of 16 and now has its eyes on a deep run in Lisbon. Here's everything to know about the team:

Champions League titles

RB Leipzig has never won the competition, and this is the furthest the team has been.

Status for next season's Champions League

RB Leipzig qualified for next season's Champions League by finishing in third place in the Bundesliga this season.

Group stage results

DATE MATCHUP VENUE LOCATION Tue., Sept. 17 Benfica 1, RB Leipzig 2 Estadio da Luz Lisbon Wed., Oct. 2 RB Leipzig 0, Lyon 2 Red Bull Arena Leipzig Wed., Oct. 23 RB Leipzig 2, Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 Red Bull Arena Leipzig Tue., Nov. 5 Zenit Saint Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2 Krestovsky Stadium Saint Petersburg Wed., Nov. 27 RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2 Red Bull Arena Leipzig Tue., Dec. 10 Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2 Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon

Knockout stage results

ROUND DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Round of 16 (Leg 1) Wed., Feb 19 Tottenham 0, RB Leipzig 1 FINAL -- Round of 16 (Leg 2) Tue., March 10 RB Leipzig 3, Tottenham 0 FINAL -- Leipzig advances 4-0 on aggregate

Quarterfinal Thurs., Aug. 13 RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. CBS All Access

Team breakdown

RB Leipzig is organized and disciplined. They usually come out in a 3-4-3 and have a ton of speed. They are relentless in attack, unselfish and as tricky as a team to deal with as their is. Christopher Nkunku is a guy who has really blossomed following his more from PSG in 2019 and wil be counted on heavily. While Leipzig doesn't always dominate the ball, they can create chance after chance and regularly can put one away from outside the box.,

Star player

Well, it was Timo Werner, but he's no longer on the team after his move to Chelsea. So, for now, it's defender Dayon Upamecano. The 21-year-old young French defender is a brilliant, rising superstar who is big, strong and versatile. He is similar to Real Madrid's Eder Militao in many ways and could be the next big, great French defender. He'll have his hands full with Atletico's speed in the quarterfinals, but if anybody can shut Atleti down, it's him.

Match preview

Going up against Atletico, RB Leipzig is going to need to play quick, precise passes to combat that Atletico Madrid pressure. While the team should be able to complete with Atleti's attack for 90 minutes, it's going to be tricky to break down their defense without the services of Werner. Somebody else is going to have to step up. Keep an eye on Marcel Sabitzer, the brilliant Austrian midfielder who has an impressive 16 goals this season. Without Werner, RB Leipzig still has more than enough to advance, but will all of this time off from matches benefit them or hurt them?