Champions League heads to Portugal for the unprecedented decision to continue the rest of the tournament in a single location with a single-elimination knockout set up. RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid will have just 90 minutes to determine which one of them will make it to the semifinals and which one will be heading home to wait for the start of their respective upcoming 2020-21 domestic league season.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Thursday, Aug. 13

: Thursday, Aug. 13 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

: Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal Live stream: CBS All Access (enjoy one-month free trial)

CBS All Access Odds: RB Leipzig +225; Draw +205; Atletico Madrid +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

So who wins Atletico Madrid vs. RB Leipzig? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Storylines

RB Leipzig: The third-place finishers in the Bundesliga are among the Champions League squads that finished both legs of their Round of 16 match before the coronavirus pandemic really took hold of the sports world and canceled everything. That being said, their victory was a rather emphatic one over Premier League punching bags Tottenham. They won 4-0 on aggregate with a 1-0 win away and a 3-0 win at home. But going into this next stage the German side will be without star forward Timo Werner, who transferred over to Chelsea and began his contract with them on July 1. Werner did not get on the score sheet in Leipzig's last Champions League match, but his missing presence will almost certainly be felt by his former squad -- especially given the defensive stalwarts they'll be up against.

Atletico Madrid: Atleti's path to this point of the tournament was bit more difficult than that of their opponents'. The third-place finishers in La Liga had to defeat Premier League giants Liverpool, even taking the club to extra time in the second leg. Late game heroics from Alvaro Morata landed them here, but it doesn't seem too likely that such a lifeline will be needed this time around. Since this is still a Diego Simeone-led team, they'll be hanging back and forming an impenetrable defensive fortress that will hopefully wear down their opponents. Do you know what helps that plan? Nearly 150 days of rest to prepare for such a task.

Match prediction

It's hard to imagine Leipzig finding someone to fill the offensive presence of Timo Werner, combine that missing piece with the active defending of Atletico, and it's hard to see the Spanish side not coming out on top. Pick: Atletico Madrid 1, RB Leipzig 0