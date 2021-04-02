Bayern Munich's season has been turned upside down by the news that Robert Lewandowski could miss most of the next month of action with RB Leipzig away this Saturday followed by Paris Saint-Germain at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Four points separate RBL and the defending German and European champions coming into this weekend's showdown clash at the Bundesliga summit and a win for Leipzig would close the gap to a single point while a Bayern victory would surely kill the suspense and cast doubt on Hansi Flick's men and their chances against PSG.

Storylines

Leipzig:

Now out of the UCL, Julian Nagelsmann's men can concentrate on their domestic duties with Bundesliga and DFB Pokal success still to play for. The young tactician has also been linked with the Bayern post in the event that Flick leaves with Germany an option for the current Allianz Arena incumbent. RBL are on a run of seven league wins from eight unbeaten and will be keen to take the chance that has been presented in these circumstances.

Bayern:

With Lewandowski now out for a few weeks, the challenge is to remain as lethal in front of goal without him. The chances are that Bayern will become less of a goal threat and that the defense and midfield will have to tighten up as a result. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will surely be relishing his chance to come back to haunt PSG but he will need to deliver in more than just one game if he is to be the solution to Flick's depleted attack. Other options include Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry as Bayern now face a tricky period that could define their season.

Prediction

Leipzig to strike a blow in the Bundesliga title race with a win that puts Bayern's campaign in jeopardy. Pick: Leipzig 2-0 Bayern.