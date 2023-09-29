Bayern Munich travel to RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena on Saturday for a German Bundesliga meeting between first and fourth with just one point between the two. Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten while Marco Rose's men have won four of their five games with just the one loss so far. RBL advanced in the DFB Pokal in midweek with a narrow 3-2 win over Bundesliga 2 outfit Wehen Wiesbaden while Bayern ripped into 3 Liga minnows Preussen Munster 4-0. Both sides have UEFA Champions League games coming up next week with Leipzig hosting defending champions Manchester City and then VfL Bochum within the space of a week. Bayern area way at FC Copenhagen before finishing domestic duties at home to Freiburg before the October international break. Leipzig did beat Bayern in the DFL Supercup to kick off the domestic season so Tuchel and his players will be out for some sort of revenge having lost some early campaign silverware there.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 30 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Leipzig +240; Draw: +333; Bayern -110

Team news

Leipzig: Willi Orban, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara and El Chadaille Bitshiabu are all out injured for the home side. The in-form Benjamin Sesko should keep his place in attack alongside Lois Openda while the equally impressive Xavi Simons and Fabio Carvalho will be part of the supporting cast out wide.

Potential Leipzig XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Carvalho; Sesko, Openda.

Bayern: Serge Gnabry suffered a suspected broken hand during the DFB Pokal success while Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic and Manuel Neuer remain out of action. Harry Kane will lead the attack alongside Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane while Thomas Muller should also be included from the off.

Potential Bayern XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Prediction

Bayern were held to a draw by Leverkusen last time out and this promises to be another fairly even contest. A draw would be a good result for RB Leipzig but another win could take them above the Bavarians and possibly to top spot depending on results elsewhere. A goal-filled tie seems to be a strong shout. Pick: Leipzig 2, Bayern 2.