Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig on the road in 1-0 victory Saturday. Leon Goretzka scored the lone goal as Thomas Muller provided the assist. Bayern now hold a seven point cushion in first place position with 64 points in. RB Leipzig remains in second place with 57 points.

Let's take a look at some player and manager ratings from today's match.

RB Leipzig ratings (3-1-4-2 formation)

Péter Gulácsi (GK): Had a strong save on Sane in the first half, and denied Goretzka a brace to keep the score line narrow ahead of the halftime, and solid positioning kept the team within one. Rating: 6

Lukas Klostermann (Def): Strong opening half hour before fading in zonal marking on Bayern's opening goal. Rating: 5



Willi Orbán (Def): Combined well out of the back and got involved in attack throughout the match. Rating: 6

Dayot Upamecano (Def): Disrupted Bayern's attack in early minutes, and got more physical in the second half. Picked up a yellow in the 61st minute. Rating: 6

Tyler Adams (Mid): Active in trying to disrupt Bayern's pressure, and provide link up play between backline and the attack. Subbed off in the 82nd minute for more attacking options. Rating: 6



Nordi Mukiele (Mid): Did well in the first half to close in on space and get on the ball to defend against Bayern attacks and generate offense from the back. Rating: 6

Amadou Haidara (Mid): Strong in the midfield but was subbed off in the 72nd minute for more attacking options. Rating: 6

Dani Olmo (Mid): Did well in the early minutes against Bayern's attack and tried to remain active in the final third before being subbed out in the 73rd minute. Rating: 6

Marcel Sabitzer (Mid): Did well to play out of Bayern's pressure and get good looks on goal, but was unable to finish. Rating: 6

Christopher Nkunku (Fwd): Strong performance in attack. Retained possession to build up play and had moments where he tried to generate offense. Rating: 6

Emil Forsberg (Fwd): Rough first half and didn't make much of an impact for the team offensively while playing out of position on top of the team's attack. Was subbed off early during halftime. Rating: 4

Justin Kluivert (Sub): Subbed on for Forsberg in the 46th minute and made an effort to play on the ball and scored a consolation goal in the 77th minute. Rating: 5.5

Yussuf Poulsen (Sub): Was subbed on for Olmo in the 73rd minute, tried to take a shot, missed and appeared to be laboring with a hamstring problem after that. Was subbed out after 15 minutes. Rating: Incomplete

Alexander Sørloth (Sub): Came on in the 74th minute for Haidara to help provide a more direct attack for Leipzig. Rating: 5

Ibrahima Konaté (Sub): Was subbed on in the 89th minute for Poulsen. Rating: N/A

Hwang Hee-chan (Sub): Was subbed on in the 82nd minute for Tyler Adams. Rating: N/A

Manager - Julian Nagelsmann: Offense didn't finish for the team today, and made attacking substitutions to try and chase a game within reach. Rating: 6

Bayern Munich ratings (4-2-3-1 formation)

Manuel Neuer (GK): Put into a dangerous position during an early counter but came up with a big save, faced 13 shots with 3 on goal Rating: 7

Benjamin Pavard (Def): Did well to get involved in the attack while providing defense in transition. Rating: 7



Niklas Süle (Def): Had a lot of strong moments of combination play with Goretzka and Kimmich. Rating: 7

Lucas Hernandez (Def): Covered lots of ground on defense and got involved in offense as the game went on, issued a yellow in the 81st minute. Rating: 7.5

David Alaba (def): Heavily involved in the attack by taking advantage of passing lanes out of the back all game long. Rating: 7



Joshua Kimmich (Mid): Eventually played his way into the match and combined well with teammates. Issued a yellow card in the 33rd minute before truly settling in. Rating: 7

Leon Goretzka (Mid): Scored the only goal of the game for Bayern in the 38th minute, and had some additional looks on goal before being subbed out in the 72nd minute. Rating: 7

Leroy Sané: Struggled with Leipzig pressure early but quickly shook off the rust, combining with teammates and picking passes and filling lanes with his movement. Rating: 7

Thomas Müller: Good movement on and off the ball and provided the assist on Goretzka's goal. Rating: 7

Kingsley Coman: Good on the ball during the match. Played in open spaces forcing defenders and opening up passing lanes before being subbed out in the 72nd minute. Rating: 7



Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Slotted into the starting lineup for the injured Robert Lewandowski and provided strong hold up play in the first half. Rating: 7

Jamal Musiala (Sub): Subbed on during the 72th minute for Goretzka, slotted into the midfield. Rating: 5

Serge Gnabry (Sub): Was subbed on for Coman in the 72th minute, and tried to get involved in the attack for Leipzig. Rating: 5

Javi Marinez (Sub): Was subbed on in the 81st minute for Sane to help lock down the match. Rating: N/A

Manager - Hansi Flick: Made due with injuries to Lewandowski and Boateng, and made substitutions still try and widen the scoreline. Ultimately ground out a victory. Rating: 7