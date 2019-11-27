RB Leipzig vs. Benfica: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig (home) vs. Benfica (away)

What to Know

Benfica and RB Leipzig will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 27 at Red Bull Arena as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Benfica lost 3-1 to Lyon three weeks ago. On the other hand, RB Leipzig collected three points with a 2-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg in their previous leg.

Right now, Benfica (three points) is last in Group G, while RB Leipzig (nine points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Benfica needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for RB Leipzig would keep them securely in first.

How To Watch