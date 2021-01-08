RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to Red Bull Arena on Saturday in an important clash in the German Bundesliga title race.

Julian Nagelsmann's men trail leaders Bayern Munich by two points but are six clear of Edin Terzic's side coming into this one.

Although going to depends on how Bayern fare away at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, Leipzig can put further daylight between themselves and Dortmund with a win.

Victory for BVB would close that gap to three and keep the chasing pack within reach ahead of some important but also winnable matches.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 9 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 9 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Leipzig +138; Draw +240; Dortmund +200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leipzig: The hosts come into this one having won their opening match of 2021 away at Stuttgart and unbeaten in the Bundesliga since late October.

Five wins from eight unbeaten games later and Leipzig are second, two points behind Bayern and three points clear of Bayer Leverkusen.

With tough VfL Wolfsburg, Union Berlin and Leverkusen fixtures to come in their next five rounds, Nagelsmann and his players must not get too comfortable as that advantage could quickly disappear.

Dortmund: The visitors cannot afford to drop more points after three losses and a draw from their last six outings -- including the 5-1 humbling at home to Stuttgart that saw Lucien Favre dismissed.

Dortmund are six points behind Leipzig and eight behind leaders Bayern, so the catch-up must start now for Terzic and his players.

Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg present good opportunities to pick up points in the coming weeks while Bayer Leverkusen away is another great chance to eat up some of the ground between them and the chasing pack.

Prediction

Haaland to hit his stride and secure a narrow win for Dortmund that keeps things tight at the top in Germany. Pick: Leipzig 1-2 Dortmund.