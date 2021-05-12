Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leizpig 3-2 in the Bundesliga over the weekend and the pair go again on Thursday in the DFB Pokal final in Berlin. RBL have seen off the likes of Augsburg, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen to get here while BVB have taken care of Borussia Monchengladbach and a mix of lower-ranked opponents. Dortmund are in the UEFA Champions League reckoning and a Pokal title would make it quite a decent end to the season while Leipzig have one final chance to send Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann out on a high. With the German champions out of the picture, this is a great chance for both to notch some silverware.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, May. 13 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, May. 13 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany

Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Fubo TV (try for free)

Fubo TV (try for free) Odds: RBL +160; Draw +230; BVB +150 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leipzig:

Nagelsmann is going with Jesse Marsch coming in to replace him and RBL are already looking to the future with various contract extension talks. While their advantage in second place in the Bundesliga may well survive the two final rounds of matches, the 1-0 loss to Bayern really broke their title charge. A 3-2 Dortmund win over the weekend suggests that Leipzig face a fight here.

Dortmund:

The momentum is truly with Edin Terzic's men now as they seek a trophy and UCL qualification after a horrible winter spell. Five consecutive wins since their European exit to finalists Manchester City and they are truly the form team here. With Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen to come, do not be surprised if they finish the campaign strongly.

Prediction

Dortmund to win a tight contest as Nagelsmann's tenure ends with a whimper. Pick: Leipzig 1-2 Dortmund.