Who's Playing

Celtic @ RB Leipzig

What to Know

Celtic and RB Leipzig will face off at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Celtic tied Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. RB Leipzig lost 2-0 to Real Madrid two weeks ago. Right now, Celtic (one point) is in third place in Group F, while RB Leipzig (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Celtic wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for RB Leipzig would get them out of last place.

How To Watch

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leipzig -185; Draw +330; Celtic +480

