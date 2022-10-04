The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Celtic @ RB Leipzig
What to Know
Celtic and RB Leipzig will face off at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Celtic tied Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. RB Leipzig lost 2-0 to Real Madrid two weeks ago. Right now, Celtic (one point) is in third place in Group F, while RB Leipzig (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Celtic wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for RB Leipzig would get them out of last place.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: RB Leipzig vs. Celtic
- When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Red Bull Arena
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leipzig -185; Draw +330; Celtic +480
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- RB Leipzig vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Red Bull Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Chelsea vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifi, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+