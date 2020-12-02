RB Leipzig could not afford to drop points on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage at Istanbul Basaksehir but nearly did, blowing a 3-1 lead before scoring a late winner in what was a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Leipzig took a 3-1 lead in the 66th minute via Dani Olmo after a dominant hour-plus, but Irfan Kahveci scored a hat trick, including two in the 72nd and 85th minute to pull level. It looked like last year's surprise semifinalist would earn just a point from a match where they needed three. Then Alexander Sorloth, moments after having a ball hit off his face and then the crossbar, scored his first goal for the club to put them on the brink of the round of 16. The dramatic winner came in the second minute of added time. Here it is:

That is such a clutch,well taken strike, and one that did wonders for them in Group H. RB Leipzig moved into second place in the group, provisionally, with nine points. If PSG drop points at Manchester United, then RB Leipzig will remain in second ahead of their match against Manchester United next week.

Nothing has been decided yet, and there is all to play for, but Leipzig just passed a tough, tricky test on the road filled with adversity.

