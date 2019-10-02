RB Leipzig vs. Lyon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig (home) vs. Lyon (away)

What to Know

RB Leipzig and Lyon will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage.

RB Leipzig collected three points with a 2-1 win over Benfica in their previous leg. Lyon tied against Zenit St. Petersburg 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point.

Right now, RB Leipzig (three points) leads Group G, while Lyon (one point) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

We'll see if RB Leipzig can stay in the top spot. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch