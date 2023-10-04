The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ RB Leipzig
- Current Records: Manchester City 1-0-0, RB Leipzig 1-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Red Bull Arena
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
RB Leipzig will face off against Manchester City in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Red Bull Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.
RB Leipzig took on Young Boys in the first leg of the Group Stage back in September, and they were more than happy with the result. RB Leipzig took their match against Young Boys 3-1. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but RB Leipzig was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, Manchester City took care of business in their home opener back in September. They came out on top against Crvena Zvezda by a score of 3-1. Julián Álvarez was a major factor in the win, as he booted in two goals all by himself.
The wins gave both teams a 1-0-0 record heading into the match.
The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
Manchester City is a solid favorite against RB Leipzig, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -135 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Manchester City has won 2 out of their last 4 games against RB Leipzig.
- Mar 14, 2023 - Manchester City 7 vs. RB Leipzig 0
- Feb 22, 2023 - Manchester City 1 vs. RB Leipzig 1
- Dec 07, 2021 - RB Leipzig 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Sep 15, 2021 - Manchester City 6 vs. RB Leipzig 3
Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
|Time
|How to watch
Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Crvena zvezda vs. Young Boys
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network