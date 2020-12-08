Manchester United have been eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig in Germany.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty and Paul Pogba header set the stage for a thrilling climax at the RB Arena but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ultimately left themselves with too much to do after collapsing to a three goal deficit inside the first 70 minutes.

Left-back Angelino scored an unmarked volley at the back post to give RB Leipzig an early lead and was the provider for the next two other goals, crossing for Amadou Haidara to head the hosts into a 13th minute lead.

Justin Kluivert profited from a disastrous mix-up between David de Gea and Harry Maguire, neither of whom came for Angelino's cross, to tighten Leipzig's grip on the tie.

Fernandes and Pogba set the stage for a thrilling finale when they scored in the 80th and 82nd minutes but the visitors were unable to craft the decisive late chance that would have earned them qualification from Group H.

Pogba's cross in added time was as close as they came, the ball deflecting off Willi Orban and into the gloves of Peter Gulacsi.

United's group remains incomplete with Paris Saint-Germain's home game against Istanbul Basaksehir having been postponed midway through the first half after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official.

Currently PSG sit second in Group H and hold the head to head advantage over United. Beating Basaksehir would allow them to take top spot from Leipzig.