UEFA Europa League favorites RB Leipzig host Rangers of Glasgow in Thursday's semifinal first leg with the Germans close to their first major silverware having also reached the DFB Pokal final recently. The home side overcame Atalanta BC to get here while the visitors recovered to beat SC Braga of Portugal on their route to this point.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Apr. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Apr. 28 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany TV and Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Leipzig -300; Draw +380; Rangers +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Leipzig: Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan and Kevin Kampl are all suspended. Nordi Mukiele and Lukas Klostermann should come in as well as Dani Olmo and Andre Silva.

Rangers: Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morales are out while Aaron Ramsey is also expected to miss out. John Lundstram, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, and Calvin Bassey should all return, though.

Storylines

Leipzig: Domenico Tedesco's men lost for the first time since February over the weekend when they suffered a 2-1 reverse against Union Berlin who they beat by the same score days earlier to reach the Pokal final. Atalanta were swept aside 3-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals after they received a bye due to being drawn against Spartak Moscow. With four wins from their last five, RBL are rounding into form as they eye silverware here and in the Pokal which would be their first titles ever.

Rangers: On a run of four consecutive wins across all competitions, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men are six points adrift in the Scottish title race but are into the Scottish Cup final against Hearts after edging bitter rivals Celtic 2-1. Another Old Firm clash is on the horizon which could decide the title race, so Rangers are alive and fighting on all fronts right now with the added complication of several absentees in attack.

Prediction

The Germans have the bit between their teeth right now and will be massively motivated by the prospect of a Europa League and Pokal double. Christopher Nkunku is one of Europe's form players and scored twice to get past Atalanta last time out while the Scots are missing influential attacking figures. It could be tight for a while, but Tedesco's men should give themselves the advantage over Van Bronckhorst's troops ahead of the second leg.

Pick: Leipzig 2-0 Rangers.