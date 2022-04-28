RB Leipzig and Rangers F.C. will meet for the first time on Thursday in the first leg of the 2022 UEFA Europa League semi-finals. This is RB Leipzig's second semi-final appearance in five seasons of European play, having made their first appearance in 2020 and losing to Paris Saint-Germain, while Rangers has reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2007-08. The Red Bulls got the 2-0 aggregate win over Atalanta in the quarterfinals, while Rangers F.C. bested Braga 3-1. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. The home team, RB Leipzig, is listed as the -280 favorite on the 90-minute money line in the latest Rangers vs. RB Leipzig odds. The underdog, Rangers F.C., is priced at +800, while a draw is listed at +370. The over-under for total goals is 2.5 and Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Rangers

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig date: Thursday, April 28

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig time: 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for RB Leipzig vs. Rangers

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Rangers vs. RB Leipzig picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 67-52 in his last 119 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

For RB Leipzig vs. Rangers, Sutton is backing RB Leipzig on the money line. The Red Bulls have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions, which is due to a sturdy defense that has shut out the opposition in three of their last five meetings across all leagues.

Rangers, meanwhile, will be without key goal-scorers for Thursday's match. Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos have combined for 21 goals and eight assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, while Morelos has scored five goals in 11 Europa League matches.

With the Scottish side lacking some of its firepower and the Red Bulls' back line holding strong, Sutton confidently backs RB Leipzig to record another shutout on Thursday.

