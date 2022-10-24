Champions League title holders Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig on Tuesday, aiming to get the full points to qualify for the next round. Real Madrid traveled to Germany without key players Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, who should be back ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash against Girona. The two sides played only once against each other and it was this season at the Santiago Bernabeu where Ancelotti's team won 2-0. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 25 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Oct. 25 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: RB Leipzig +175; Draw +250; Real Madrid +145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

RB Leipzig: The home team will count again on former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who was in doubt after he suffered a minor injury. On the other hand, key player Konrad Laimer will not be available as he will be back after the World Cup. Coach Marco Rose is expected to play with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai alongside strikers Timo Werner and Andre Silva. RB Leipzig come from five wins and two draws in the last seven matches in all the competitions.

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti will be without key players and Balon d'Or winners Modric and Benzema, who will be out for a minor injury that will keep them out until this weekend, when the Spanish side will face Girona at home. Aurelien Tchouaméni and Rodrygo will take their spots in the squad for the match against Leipzig. Real Madrid need to win in order to secure first place in the group.

Prediction

Despite the injuries that will force Ancelotti to make some changes, Real Madrid are expected to win and go through the next round. Pick: Real Madrid 3, RB Leipzig 1.