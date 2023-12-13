The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Young Boys @ RB Leipzig

Current Records: Young Boys 1-1-3, RB Leipzig 3-0-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Young Boys will face off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on December 13th at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig took a loss in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables on Young Boys, who comes in off a win.

Two weeks ago, Young Boys kept a clean sheet against Red Star Belgrade. They came out on top against Red Star Belgrade by a score of 2-0. The victory was just what Young Boys needed coming off of a 3-0 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Manchester City combined for nine shots on goal two weeks ago, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. RB Leipzig fell just short of Manchester City by a score of 3-2. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for RB Leipzig in their matchups with Manchester City: they've now lost three in a row.

Young Boys' win bumped their record up to 1-1-3. As for RB Leipzig, their loss dropped their record down to 3-0-2.

With the Group Stage winding down, both teams are no doubt eyeing the knockout round.

Odds

RB Leipzig is a huge favorite against Young Boys, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -306 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

RB Leipzig won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Sep 19, 2023 - RB Leipzig 3 vs. Young Boys 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern