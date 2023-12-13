The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Young Boys @ RB Leipzig
- Current Records: Young Boys 1-1-3, RB Leipzig 3-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Red Bull Arena
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Young Boys will face off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on December 13th at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig took a loss in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables on Young Boys, who comes in off a win.
Two weeks ago, Young Boys kept a clean sheet against Red Star Belgrade. They came out on top against Red Star Belgrade by a score of 2-0. The victory was just what Young Boys needed coming off of a 3-0 defeat in their prior matchup.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Manchester City combined for nine shots on goal two weeks ago, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. RB Leipzig fell just short of Manchester City by a score of 3-2. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for RB Leipzig in their matchups with Manchester City: they've now lost three in a row.
Young Boys' win bumped their record up to 1-1-3. As for RB Leipzig, their loss dropped their record down to 3-0-2.
With the Group Stage winding down, both teams are no doubt eyeing the knockout round.
Odds
RB Leipzig is a huge favorite against Young Boys, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -306 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
RB Leipzig won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Sep 19, 2023 - RB Leipzig 3 vs. Young Boys 1
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
|Time
|How to watch
RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Antwerp vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Feyenoord
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Newcastle United vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network