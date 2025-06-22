Starting off the grop stage with a victory, RB Salzburg can advance to the round of 16 with a win over Al-Hilal in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The Austrian club were able to withstand a weather delay to defeat Pachuca in their opening match but will still have to look out after Al-Hilal also played an impressive opener, squaring off against Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw. If Oscar Gloukh can keep his form going, the Austrian side will be in a good position in Group H during a tournament that is transformative for a club of their stature.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch RB Salzburg vs. Al-Hilal, odds

Date : Sunday, June 22 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 22 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.

: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C. Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: RB Salzburg +280; Draw +290; Al-Hilal -118

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Player to watch

Oscar Gloukh, RB Salzburg: Scoring in the opening match, the 21-year-old can use this tournament as a chance to break out and show what he can do to other teams around the world. The Salzburg attack already goes through him in midfield so they'll need quite a performance to take down Al Hilal but even if they are able to get a draw, it would be a good result at this stage of the tournament.

Storyline to watch

Can Simone Inzaghi get it done? Taking over Al-Hilal ahead of this tournament and becoming one of the highest-paid managers in the world, expectations are high on Inzaghi to get out of the group. Salzburg is a team that Al-Hilal will have expected to defeat, especially after their strong performance facing Real Madrid, but coming into this one as the favorites will be a different task.

Prediction

RB Salzburg will hold strong enough to earn a point as Gloukh's strong tournament continues. Al-Hilal's lack of a striker will show as despite having plenty of chances, they won't be able to convert enough of them to win. Pick: RB Salzburg 2, Al-Hilal 2

Latest news

Club World Cup schedule



Club World Cup standings

Club World Cup daily takeaways

