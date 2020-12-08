Atletico Madrid hope to get to where they usually are, while RB Salzburg hope to get where they've never been when the two meet on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage's Matchday 6. In Group A with Bayern having run away with first place, Atleti and Salzburg face off to secure second place in a group filled with possibilities. Atleti enter the day with six points, while Salzburg are just two points behind with three points up for grabs.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Red Bull Arena -- Wals-Siezenheim, Austria

: Red Bull Arena -- Wals-Siezenheim, Austria TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Salzburg +225; Draw +245; Atleti +119 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

RB Salzburg: This is a must-win game for Salzburg if they hope to advance to the round of 16 for the very first time ever. Coached by American Jesse Marsch, the team believes it can pull off the upset against one of the strongest defensive sides in Europe. Marsch sat down with our Luis Miguel Echegaray on Qué Golazo on Monday. No other result but a victory will be enough to move on. Salzburg lost 3-2 at Atleti on Matchday 2 after a late goal from Joao Felix.

Atletico: Just a draw will get Los Colchoneros through, but a loss will see them sent packing to the Europa League. After having been pushed to the brink in their first meeting, this one figures to be even more complicated with Salzburg playing at home. Atleti lost the possession battle in their first meeting, so expect them to look to control the tempo more here and avoid being caught forward against a speedy attack.

Prediction

Salzburg pull off the shocker and advance to the round of 16. Pick: Salzburg 2, Atletico 1.