After just getting through the transfer window, it's time for league play to return in Spain in a big way as Real Betis will host Barcelona on Wednesday. Xavi's side are now five points clear atop the league with wins in their last three matches and will get Robert Lewandowski back at the perfect time for a tough away match. Ferran Torres will still be suspended for this match.

In all competitions, Barcelona havn't allowed a goal in four consecutive matches but Real Betis were the last team to put two goals past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Supercopa de Espana last month in a match that was ultimately decided on penalties.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 1 | Time : 3 p.m.

: Wednesday, Feb. 1 | : 3 p.m. Location : Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Sevilla , Spain

: Estadio Benito Villamarin -- , Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Betis +410; Draw +285; Barcelona -155 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Betis: Only three points behind Atletico Madrid for a Champions League place, getting a point in this match would be quite a result for Real Betis. Their performances have been erratic lately, only having two shutouts since league play returned. Barcelona may struggle to score but if Betis will gift them opportunities, this will be a long match for them.

Barcelona: With Lewandowski back in the fold, it's business as usual. Xavi has already collected his first trophy as a manager of the club but his eyes will be on the La Liga title. Five points ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona could be well on their way if they take care of their remaining matches as expected, but the team can't look past tough opposition in Betis. If Barcelona can play their game, this will be a win.

Prediction

Betis will keep the match close for the first half but when Barcelona break out, there won't be any hope of a comeback in a comprehensive victory. Pick: Real Betis 1, Barcelona 3