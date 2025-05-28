Real Betis and Chelsea F.C. will clash in the 2025 UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Spanish side finished sixth in the La Liga table this season and are undefeated in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions. The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League standings and have won seven of their last eight games overall, including both legs of the semifinals against Swedish squad Djurgarden. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Betis vs. Chelsea odds list the Blues as the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Betis as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Real Betis picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Here are Green's Europa Conference League final picks and predictions for Real Betis vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea to win -115 (1 unit)

Both teams to score -117 (0.5 units)

Chelsea to win (-115)

The expert admits the Verdiblancos have plenty of talent backing up Brazilian winger Antony, but aren't as deep of a team as their English opponents. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been able to play mostly reserves to get to the final round of the competition, and can now add stars like Cole Palmer to the mix.



"The Blues simply have more quality in their starting XI and on the bench than Real Betis, and that could ultimately prove decisive," Green said. Chelsea to win is listed at -115.

Both teams to score (-117)

"Real Betis defense is leaky, and they have gone 11 games without keeping a clean sheet," Green said. Meanwhile, the Blues have kept the ball out of the back of their net in three of their last four matches, but will have to contend with Antony as the star winger has scored four goals and tallied three assists in eight Europa Conference League appearances.

This prop is priced at -122.