Real Betis face mission impossible in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie Thursday with Manchester United after losing the opening leg 4-1 at Old Trafford. Manuel Pellegrini's men were shown no mercy in the second half in Manchester despite being level at the break and the six minutes it took for the Red Devils to go from 1-1 to 3-1 have probably put this tie beyond Los Beticos. In any case, they will look to give it a go in Seville and United should rotate given their aggregate lead.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Mar. 16 | Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Mar. 16 | 1:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Seville, Spain

Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Seville, Spain TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Betis +250; Draw: +250; United +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Betis: Luiz Felipe is expected to be missing until after the international break after playing through pain last week so expect Victor Ruiz to start. Nabil Fekir is out long-term after his season-ending injury and Juan Cruz will also miss out. William Carvalho is back from a domestic ban and Sergio Canales could push 41-year-old Joaquin onto the bench.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

United: Casemiro should feature given that he will be suspended for four domestic games but Ten Hag knows that he is without the injured Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho. Victor Lindelof and Marcel Sabitzer are both doubts too although Anthony Martial could get some valuable minutes as he continues to step up his comeback bid.

Prediction

This one was close until United pulled away in the second half and it should be similar here. Betis are unlikely to have the quality to win, but they can certainly hold United on home soil. Even a three-goal win would only take this beyond 90 so it is difficult to see the Spaniards advancing. PICK: Betis 1, United 1 (2-5 on aggregate).