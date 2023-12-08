Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently at the top of the table with 38 points after 15 points, alongside Girona who will play against FC Barcelona on Sunday. Los Blancos have a great opportunity to increase their gap with the title contenders and have to do it against Real Betis, who only lost twice this season in the league. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, December 9 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, December 9 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Benito Villamarín -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Benito Villamarín -- Sevilla, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Betis +295; Draw +245; Real Madrid -140

Team news

Real Betis: The home side will be without Nabil Fekir, William Carvalho, Claudio Bravo, Youssouf Sabaly and Marc Bartra for this weekend's match due to injuries, while Rodri is still in doubt.

Potential Real Betis XI: Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Riad, Abner; Rodriguez, Roca; Diao, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose.

Real Madrid: The guests hope to have Luka Modric back after a minor injury while Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are all still out, in addition to Dani Carvajal, who will miss the rest of the year due to a calf issue.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Diaz.

Prediction

The home team have a great chance to increase their distance from both FC Barcelona and Girona, that will play against on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1.