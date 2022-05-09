Real Betis secured a spot in next year's Europa League by defeating Valencia in the Copa del Rey final last month. It now looks to complete a sweep of its La Liga season series when it visits the Bats on Tuesday. Real Betis (17-7-11), which is two points ahead of Real Sociedad for fifth place in the La Ligastandings, posted a 4-1 victory at home in the clubs' first meeting of the season in October. Valencia (10-14-11) is seeking its first La Liga win since March 19 against Elche.

Kickoff at Mestalla Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Real Betis is the +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Real Betis vs. Valencia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Valencia is the +235 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +235 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Valencia vs. Real Betis picks, you need to see what proven soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper is on a 33-11 roll on his soccer picks for SportsLine, returning over $1,500 for $100 bettors during that span.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Real Betis vs. Valencia matchup and just locked in his coveted pick and prediction. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's pick. Here are the betting lines and trends for Valencia vs. Real Betis:

Real Betis vs. Valencia spread: Real Betis -0.5 (+105)

Real Betis vs. Valencia over-under: 2.5 goals

Real Betis vs. Valencia money line: Real Betis +120, Valencia +235, Draw +235

BET: The Green-and-Whites have recorded just one goal over its last four La Liga matches

VAL: The Bats have netted four goals over their last eight league contests



Why you should back Real Betis

The Green-and-Whites are led offensively by Juanmi, who is tied for fifth in La Liga with 14 goals. The 28-year-old is due to break out of his slump, as he has been kept off the scoresheet in five straight league matches after recording two goals and a pair of assists in a 4-1 victory against Osasuna on April 3. Juanmi was a factor in Real Betis' triumph over Valencia earlier this season, notching a goal and an assist.

Borja Iglesias ranks second on the club with nine league goals and netted Betis' goal against Valencia in the Copa del Rey final. The 29-year-old forward also scored twice in the 4-1 triumph over the Bats in October. After going without a goal in 19 La Liga matches last season, defender Marc Bartra recorded his first of the 2021-22 campaign in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

Why you should back Valencia

Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler are tied for first on the Bats - and ninth in La Liga - with 11 goals apiece. A 25-year-old winger from Portugal, Guedes also ranks first on Valencia in assists with six. The 25-year-old Soler, who has notched five assists, needs one goal to set a new career high after also registering 11 in 32 matches last season.

Valencia has played well defensively of late, allowing fewer than two goals in 10 of its last 12 matches across all competitions. It has posted six clean sheets during that stretch after registering only two over its previous 15 contests. The Bats hope to have Hugo Duro in the lineup after he missed Saturday's 0-0 draw against Athletic Club, as the 22-year-old striker is third on the club with seven goals and scored in each of his previous two outings.

How to make Real Betis vs. Valencia picks

Eimer has analyzed Valencia vs. Real Betis from all sides and has revealed a confident best bet and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Real Betis vs. Valencia predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins Valencia vs. Real Betis? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for Real Betis vs. Valencia from a top bettor that specializes in finding the value in overlooked matchups, and find out.