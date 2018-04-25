Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: Two away goals in Germany give Ronaldo and Co. a huge advantage
The first leg is in Germany, a place Real Madrid has done well
The three-peat is still alive. Real Madrid, winner of the last two Champions Leagues, is on the verge of making the final for the third straight year after going to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semifinal on Wednesday and taking home a 2-1 victory. It's the second straight year Real has won at Bayern in the knockout stage, and this one means the team is in great shape to advance to next month's final against the winner of Liverpool and Roma.
A fine start for the hosts
This one started out looking like all Bayern, and the opening goal game 28 minutes in thanks to Joshua Kimmich, who beat Keylor Navas on what really looked like a cross:
Then it became the Real Madrid show. Just before half time, an attentive Marcelo was pushed up high, and when the ball fell to his feet, he made no mistake:
From there, Real looked like the shaper team despite having less than half of the possession. While they did give up almost 20 shots, the defenders were quick to react and close down opportunities, defusing the majority of Bayern's quality chances.
And while Bayern pushed for the second goal, Real waited patiently to go on the counter before striking. And it worked. A mistake by Rafinha allowed Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez to go on the counter and produce this goal:
What the result means
Real Madrid secured a great result on the road with two crucial away goals. If Real can get two more in the second leg, Bayern will be forced to score three times. They have to be feeling fantastic about their chances of making the final. As for Bayern, it's a poor showing and even worse result. They will be forced to score at least two goals in the second leg to have a chance.
Relive the match with our live blog:
How to watch Leg 2 between Real Madrid-Bayern Munich
When: Tuesday, May 1 at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
What does Ox injury mean for England?
The Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a knee ligament injury in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League...
-
Marseille vs. Salzburg preview
The French club are the favorites to go through
-
CCL final preview
Chivas holds a 2-1 lead after the first leg
-
Arsenal vs. Atletico preview
It's a big-time battle in the semifinals, with Atletico the favorite
-
Liverpool destroys Roma 5-2
Liverpool's star forward put on a masterclass in the first leg of the Champions League sem...
-
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model just locked in a play for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid on...