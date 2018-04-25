Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: Two away goals in Germany give Ronaldo and Co. a huge advantage

The three-peat is still alive. Real Madrid, winner of the last two Champions Leagues, is on the verge of making the final for the third straight year after going to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their semifinal on Wednesday and taking home a 2-1 victory. It's the second straight year Real has won at Bayern in the knockout stage, and this one means the team is in great shape to advance to next month's final against the winner of Liverpool and Roma.

A fine start for the hosts

This one started out looking like all Bayern, and the opening goal game 28 minutes in thanks to Joshua Kimmich, who beat Keylor Navas on what really looked like a cross:

James sends Kimmich on his way and the youngster opts to take it himself to give Bayern the lead. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/itPsyxrJfl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 25, 2018

Then it became the Real Madrid show. Just before half time, an attentive Marcelo was pushed up high, and when the ball fell to his feet, he made no mistake:

What a strike from Marcelo, as Madrid's world-class full back matches Bayern's world-class full back with a goal. pic.twitter.com/YXplk9mtI3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 25, 2018

From there, Real looked like the shaper team despite having less than half of the possession. While they did give up almost 20 shots, the defenders were quick to react and close down opportunities, defusing the majority of Bayern's quality chances.

And while Bayern pushed for the second goal, Real waited patiently to go on the counter before striking. And it worked. A mistake by Rafinha allowed Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez to go on the counter and produce this goal:

Real Madrid have done it again!



Marco Asensio takes advantage of a HUGE mistake from Rafinha to give the visitors the lead in Munich. pic.twitter.com/wDLMCehLsP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 25, 2018

What the result means

Real Madrid secured a great result on the road with two crucial away goals. If Real can get two more in the second leg, Bayern will be forced to score three times. They have to be feeling fantastic about their chances of making the final. As for Bayern, it's a poor showing and even worse result. They will be forced to score at least two goals in the second leg to have a chance.

Relive the match with our live blog:

How to watch Leg 2 between Real Madrid-Bayern Munich

When: Tuesday, May 1 at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App