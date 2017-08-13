Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Ronaldo scores winner, gets red card as Los Blancos secure monster result

Real Madrid has one hand around the Spanish Super Cup trophy following an impressive 3-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg at Camp Nou on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner and getting a red card.

It was a Gerard Pique own goal that gave Real the lead in the second half, but Lionel Messi equalized from the penalty kick spot to get the hosts back in it before a wild, unpredictable finish.

Ronaldo came off the bench to score this brilliant winner in the 80th minute, only to then be sent off two minutes later:

Ronaldo took his shirt off after the goal and got a yellow card, then he received another yellow just two minutes later for what the officials deemed as diving, giving the star his first red card in 28 Clasicos.

Despite playing with 10 men, Real wasn't done scoring. Marco Asensio scored a rocket from almost the same spot as Ronaldo, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead in the 90th minute.

It's a great result for Real, but Barca still have a little hope considering Ronaldo is suspended for Wednesday's second leg. Real is the big-time favorite at home, but so was PSG in last season's Champions round of 16 second leg.

