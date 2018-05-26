Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Brilliant Bale goal, Karius nightmare bloopers see Madrid win third straight Champions League
This game will be remembered for key injuries, a magical goal and two historic blunders
For the 13th time in history and by far most all time, Real Madrid is once again king of the Champions League. On Saturday, Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1 on an absolutely magical, baffling bicycle kick goal from Gareth Bale to win a third straight Champions League crown. Two very bad bloopers from Liverpool's goalkeeper also proved to be the difference. It all happened in the second half, as Real took advantage of momentum in a match that saw Liverpool lose superstar Mohamed Salah to a shoulder injury in the first half.
Real opened the scoring with Karim Benzema taking advantage of an stunning gaffe from Loris Karius in goal early in the second half, but Sadio Mane equalized moments later to give the Reds some life back. But it was all undone with Bale's knockout kick. Real added a late goal from Bale that was another gaffe from the goalkeeper. :
Here's the winner:
And that was it, as the Spanish giants enjoy another magical night as the top team in Europe.
Real hasn't lost a Champions League final since 1981, and they become the first team to win three in a row since Bayern Munich in the mid 70s.
More to come shortly.
Relive the match with our live blog below:
Live updates
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
