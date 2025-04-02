Real Madrid needed to claw back into their Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Tuesday, but via Antonio Rudiger, they were able to eke out a 4-4 draw to advance 5-4 on aggregate against Real Sociedad. In the final, Carlo Ancelotti's men with face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, but with how this match went, there was a doubt about whether they'd even make it to fight for this trophy after needing to come from behind four times during the match.

Known for their resilience, Real Madrid are no strangers to comebacks, but this felt different as the defense fell asleep multiple times during the match. David Alaba scored an own goal and was almost responsible for another while Eduardo Camavinga struggled at left back. Depth options were needed with Los Blancos preparing for balancing La Liga and Champions League responsibilities, facing Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the competition. Between April 5-16, they'll face Valencia, Alaves, and Arsenal twice -- who are dealing with their own issues.

The La Liga matches are places where Madrid should be able to win even while rotating, but if recent matches have shown anything, it's that their depth isn't as good as once thought. They struggled to get past Leganes during the weekend, and outside of Endrick, many depth players didn't cover themselves in glory while struggling to get out of this match before starters came on to steady the ship.

The chaos of the match

Real Sociedad got out to a lead only 16 minutes into the game via Ander Barrenetxea before Endrick leveled with an excellent finish in the first half, but then Madrid were caught flat-footed. Alaba's own goal was followed by a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal. Immediately, as if a spark was lit, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni scored to put Real Madrid back ahead with goals separated by only four minutes, but Oyarzabal was there yet again to force extra time with a goal in the 93rd minute of play. While Rudiger did avoid a penalty shootout, this raises more questions about what Real Madrid's ceiling is.

Can this team win La Liga?

Competing on all fronts, Ancelotti needs to be able to use all of his depth options because of how many games Madrid will play, but if he does that, this team is bound to drop points eventually. They haven't kept a shutout in seven consecutive matches and with Thibaut Courtois sidelined for Andriy Lunin, that only brings the defense down more. Trailing Barcelona by three points in the league, Real Madrid have to save bodies for Champions League play but even in this game, Kylian Mbappe, Rudiger and Brahim Diaz had to come into the match while Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Tchouameni all had to play 120 minutes, which could push them to the bench during the weekend.

It's a fine balance but when all of Madrid's eggs need to be in the Champions League basket, it does put them in a tough spot. Already booking a place in the Copa del Rey final, the race for the treble is on, but being without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the season, this is a defense stretched to their limits. If something keeps them from the title, it will be these defensive woes.

What's next?

Real Madrid will stay at home to face Valencia on Saturday while looking to move into sole possession of first place in La Liga. Real Sociedad don't play until Sunday when they'll face Las Palmas. With Las Palmas in the relegation zone, it could be a chance for Sociedad to move closer to European places despite their struggles so far this season.