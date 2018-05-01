Real Madrid-Bayern Munich: A closer look at what happened to cause that horrific blooper by goalkeeper Ulreich

A goalkeeper isn't supposed to handle the ball with his hands when it is coming off a pass from a teammate. It's pretty much soccer 101. My little neighbor down the road is like 11 years old, and he doesn't play soccer, but he probably knows the rule.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich doesn't appear to know how it works.

The German shot-stopper produced an all-time Champions League blooper on Tuesday in the semifinals against Real Madrid. Level in the second leg 1-1 but trailing 3-2 on aggregate, he let Real score in an unbelievable way. He received a pass from Corentin Tolisso, his teammate, and he had two options.

1) Kick the ball away

2) Touch it with his hands and concede an indirect kick

One would have been the best, and two would have sucked. But somehow, he made an even worse decision. He went to touch the ball with his hands, but then seemed to change he mind and want to kick it. And he wasn't able to do either, and Real got an easy goal. Check this out:

Unbelievable! One HUGE howler from Sven Ulreich undoes all of Bayern's great work in the first half. pic.twitter.com/C8idIsheer — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 1, 2018

That couldn't have gone any worse. A gaffe like no other in recent memory. And you know his teammates will tell him it is OK after the match.

But it doesn't fix anything. Not having injured starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer hurts, but this will hurt more for any Bayern fan for a long, long time.