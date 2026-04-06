The much-awaited week is finally here as the UEFA Champions League is finally back after the end of the international break and it will also bring some massive matches, first among them the one between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich that takes place at the Bernabeu in Madrid. The side coached by Alvaro Arbeloa is coming from a challenging weekend when they lost to Mallorca and now have a seven-point gap to league-leading Barcelona.

Arbeloa spoke ahead of the game against Bayern Munich on some of the struggles that Kylian Mbappe has faced in recent weeks. "A lot of opinions might reach me, but the only thing that matters is what I think. Having a player like Mbappe in the team is an extraordinary privilege. I don't know if there's any coach in the world who wouldn't want him. I put myself in the shoes of the defenders who play against Real Madrid, having to face Mbappé, Vinicius, Valverde, or Bellingham, who are among the best players on the planet and have earned that recognition through their performances. It's a privilege as a coach to have them." Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Bayern Munich that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid +190; Draw +300; Bayern Munich +116

Possible lineups

Real Madrid XI: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Prediction

We can definitely expect a lot of action and goals scored, but Bayern Munich are the leading candidate for the final win of the tournament. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Bayern Munich 3.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.