Resting players with one eye on Copa Del Rey play, Real Madrid were able to come back for a 3-2 victory over Leganes on Saturday. After Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring from the spot, the relegation-threatened side fought back to lead at the half, taking advantage of Real Madrid's disjointed defense.

But in the second half, Los Blancos came out of the blocks quickly to score via Jude Bellingham, and when the South American contingent of Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde came into the match, Real Madrid upped their intensity to win the match via Mbappe scoring another goal from some set-piece trickery.

It's a victory that brings Real Madrid back level with Barcelona atop La Liga, although their rivals have a game in hand facing Girona on Sunday morning. But all Carlo Ancelotti's men can do is control what's in front of them because even if neither team slips up the rest of the way, El Clásico in May could prove to be the difference in who wins the title. This match may have been tougher than expected for Los Blancos but those are also the types of games where they can learn the most about themselves.

Jude Bellingham's anticipation

On Real Madrid's equalizer, Bellingham wanted the goal more than anyone. Less than 90 seconds after the restart, the Real Madrid midfielder saw his own shot saved then Brahim Diaz's blocked off the line, but once the rebound fell to the Englishman, he wouldn't miss. It's Bellingham's seventh La Liga goal of the season, to go along with six assists so far. More importantly, it was a goal from a late run into the box.

That's something that Bellingham did a good bit of last season when Real Madrid lacked a recognized striker but this season has been largely absent with Mbappe's arrival. During the second half of play, Bellingham was almost playing as a second striker, taking three shots for an xG of one. He got into good positions interchanging with Mbappe and his passing accuracy didn't dip because of that, still pushing the team forward for goals.

Oh, Kylian Mbappe

On one hand, Mbappe could've been more efficient with his nine shots, but when he scored two goals, one being the winner, it won't matter too much to Real Madrid. Scoring his 22nd La Liga goal to draw level with Robert Lewandowski in the Golden Boot race, and around him, the team is making sure that Mbappe gets the ball early and often.

He's receiving the ball more at his feet and on the counter to devastating effect, and with Real Madrid in the running for a treble this season, they'll need all the goals that they can get from the Frenchman. It was a rough start to life at Madrid for Mbappe, but now, he's clearly living up to the expectations of the shirt. With him doing that, Real Madrid are beginning to morph into an unbeatable side right when it matters most.

Depth concerns

While Real Madrid won the match, multiple players didn't cover themselves in glory. Brahim Diaz lost a ball that led to Leganes scoring, while Fran Garcia and Raul Asencio were caught out defensively. It's a match that was made harder than it needed to be, which is something that Carlo Ancelotti will take note of. Coming out of the international break while resting players, it's fair for Real Madrid to have some struggles, but with three games in seven days, this isn't the last time that depth players will be needed. Champions League quarterfinal matches with Arsenal will sandwich facing Valencia and Alaves, who are both teams fitting the same profile as Leganes on Saturday. While Real Madrid have dug deep to get those results when needed, they need to do more to truly push Barcelona and win La Liga.

What's next?

Real Madrid will have matches coming thick and fast, with the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday, April 1. Already having a 1-0 lead and playing the match at home, Real Madrid will feel good going into the match, but UCL play is also on the horizon with Arsenal looming. Leganes will have to move on quickly from this missed opportunity in the relegation race and will face Osasuna on April 7.