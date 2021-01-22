Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish giants have announced this Friday. The Frenchman will immediately go into isolation from his players and could be absent for the best part of the next two weeks if he does not test negative in the meantime.

"Real Madrid C. F. report that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19," read a very brief official statement.

Zidane, 48, has Real second in La Liga but Los Blancos are on a poor run of form with just one win from their last five matches and an embarrassing Copa Del Rey exit at the hands of lowly Alcoyano on top of last week's Supercopa loss to Atheltic Club of Bilbao.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 UEFA European Championship winner as a player and three-time UEFA Champions League as well as two-time La Liga and FIFA Club World Cup winner as a coach is currently under pressure at Santiago Bernabeu due to the loss of form.

Real trail Madrid rivals Atletico by seven points in the Spanish title race and Diego Simeone's men have a game in hand while Los Merengues left it late to top their UCL group when it looked like they might drop into the UEFA Europa League.

Deportivo Alaves away is next up for Real before Levante at home, Huesca away and Getafe at home -- potentially some of the games Zidane will be absent for.