Real Madrid have announced that Sergio Ramos has suffered a hamstring injury.

The Spanish champions are yet to put a timescale on Ramos' recovery after an initial evaluation of the player's right leg earlier today and he is expected to undergo further tests to confirm the extent of the problem.

Ramos picked up the hamstring issue of Spain's 6-0 win over Germany in Tuesday's Nations League qualifier after limping out of the game in the 43rd minute. At the time Spain head coach Luis Enrique said: "The injuries are minor and I hope they are out for a short time.

"It is what I feel the most, because I have been a club coach and I put myself in their place."

Madrid also saw fellow centre-back Raphael Varane pick up what appeared to be a hamstring issue in France's 4-2 win over Sweden.

Madrid are due to travel to Villarreal for a La Liga match on Saturday looking to make up a four point deficit on league leaders Real Sociedad, albeit having played a game fewer.

Four days later all eyes will be on their Champions League group stage clash with Inter Milan. Zinedine Zidane's side sit third in Group B having lost to Shakhtar Donetsk and drawn with Borussia Monchengladbach.