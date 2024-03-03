After going behind 2-0 to Valencia during the first half, Real Madrid were able to claw back for a 2-2 draw via a Vinicius Junior brace but the league leaders feel that they deserved more. Jude Bellingham was set to mark his return to the lineup with another game-winner but the whistle was blown for full time as the cross to the Englishman for the winning goal was already in the air. Bellingham's protests led to him being red carded following the match so he will now miss Real Madrid's clash with Celta Vigo on March 10.

Here's what happened:

And that wasn't even half of it. The match featured a dramatic 2-0 lead for Valencia through Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk before Vinicius Jr. got one back at the end of the first half to keep that signature Real Madrid comeback alive.

Things were just getting started.

Vini double and Black Power salute

Returning to a Valencia stadium where he was racially abused by Valencia fans before being sent off last season, it was a moment for Vini Jr. to make a statement. Valencia did ban three fans for life because of the incident but there is still an ongoing legal case into potential criminal charges. When Vini Jr. scored deep into stoppage time of the first half, he raised his fist to give a Black Power salute. His 76th minute goal was also critical ensuring that Real Madrid would get at least a share of the points in the match despite possibly deserving more.

Vini Jr. has become someone who shows up in the biggest moments and this is another that will go into what is becoming a storied career for the Brazilian winger.

Diakhaby horror injury

In the 89th minute of play, Valencia starting defender Mouctar Diakhaby was withdrawn from the match due to an injury. When he went to ground after Aurelien Tchouameni fell on him, it was immediately clear that this was a serious injury despite the challenge being accidental. Players on both teams reacted in horror at seeing what happened as he was stretched off with what looks to be a severe, long-term injury:

Jude Bellingham red card

Before getting to the finish, there was enough for a lifetime during the match but the ending left a lot up for question. Bellingham put the ball into the back of the net for what seemed like a last-second winner but the whistle was blown by the referee Gil Manzano while Brahim Diaz's cross was in the air. Following a corner deep into stoppage time, the time was given for Diaz to set the ball and play the cross in but before Bellingham's header that should've won the game wasn't allowed.

Chaos ensued after and Bellingham was red-carded as well despite the match already being over for what the ref said was charging at him and saying "it's a f------- goal."

Multiple Real Madrid players also weren't happy with the situation posting their feelings to social media as not only could they be without Bellingham for their next match but Girona will also now have a chance to draw within three points of first place which is why every point at this stage is critical.