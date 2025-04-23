La Liga isn't over yet as Real Madrid were able to draw within four points of Barcelona with a 1-0 victory over Getafe away from home. Rotating with one eye on the Copa del Rey final, where they'll face Barcelona on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti relied on depth players as Arda Guler scored the eventual winning goal to take all three points on Wednesday.

While Los Blancos have a deep roster on paper, rotating has been when they've dropped points recently, as the squad hasn't been deep enough to cope with their injuries and absentees. But Guler uncorked some wizardry with his weak foot to ensure that the title race would continue. Only 20, it has been a roller coaster season for Guler as this was his first goal for Real Madrid since Jan. 6 in the Copa del Rey.

Without Kylian Mbappe, and with Jude Bellingham on the bench, someone needed to step up, and Guler was able to do just that. With Barcelona winning on Tuesday, pressure was put on Real Madrid to win this game, and they responded by doing just that. After being knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal, Real Madrid's season boils down to two things -- clawing back in La Liga and winning the Copa del Rey. Thibaut Courtois made a massive save at the end of the match to ensure that the La Liga dream would stay alive.

With the addition of Mbappe, this is a team that is expected to compete for everything in their path, but with their backs against the wall, there's a chance that Real Madrid won't win any trophies this season.

Focus on the cup

Being able to rest players like Bellignham and Rodrygo is critical to ensuring that Real Madrid can bring their best to the Copa del Rey final. There may be questions about whether Los Blancos have an identity or balance on the pitch, but they've gone as far as Bellingham can take them during his time with the club. Depth players like Guler may have tried to push their way into the Copa del Rey starting XI, but if things are on the rocks, he may need to help save them. Mbappe will be back for that match and will likely lead the line, but even without Robert Lewandowski available, it will be tough for Real Madrid to topple Barcelona.

Add to that Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba being expected to miss the final, per Ancelotti, Real will need to have a complete performance to lift the crown.

Title race: Remaining schedule

1. FC Barcelona -- 76 points

Real Vallodolid (A), Real Madrid (H), Espayol (A), Villarreal (H), Athletic Club (A).

2. Real Madrid -- 72 points

Celta (H), FC Barcelona (A), Mallorca (H), Sevilla (A), Real Sociedad (H).

Can Real Madrid win the title?

Each team only has five matches remaining in the league season, including one more Clasico between them. Real Madrid will have to win that to have a chance at the title, but they'll also need Barcelona to drop points elsewhere. Athletic Club on the final day is the most likely chance of that for Barcelona, but depending on how things go, the title could be won by that stage. Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo and Mallorca around El Clasico, both of which are must-win matches. With Barcelona still in the Champions League, Hansi Flick will be forced to rotate more than Ancelotti, but the team to win El Clasico will likely lift the La Liga trophy at the end of the season.

La Liga standings

TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1. Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 +57 76 2. Real Madrid 33 22 6 5 66 31 +35 72



