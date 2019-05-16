Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic agree to $67 million transfer deal, report says

Real Madrid are expected to add one of the top young scorers in the world next week in Luka Jovic. The Spanish club has agreed to a $67 million transfer fee with Eintracht Frankfurt for Jovic, according to Sky Sports Germany. Frankfurt will finish its Bundesliga season on Saturday against Bayern Munich in what will likely be the final match of Jovic's two-year tenure with the club -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Jovic, 21, has scored 17 goals in Budesliga play, the third most this season behind Robert Lewadowski of Bayern Munich (22) and Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund (18). Jovic also tallied 10 goals in the UEFA Europa League this season, tied with Olivier Giroud of Chelsea for the most in the tournament.

Luka Jović's first 25 career Bundesliga goals broken down by body part:



• 10 right-footed

• 10 left-footed

• 5 headers



The complete Goal Machine. pic.twitter.com/o73taZ2dRc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 15, 2019

This move comes just one month after Jovic's loan with Frankfurt became permanent. He joined the club in 2017 on a two-season loan in 2017 and has been the team's leading scorer since his arrival.

Prior to playing at Frankfurt, Jovic played at Portugese-side Benfica and Red Star Brigade.

He scored his first professional goal two minutes into his debut with Red Star Brigade when he was only 16 years, five months and five days old.

As for Real Madrid, this is the first of what could be many changes this offseason with Zinedine Zidane at the helm looking to turn things around after a brutal 2018-19 campaign that has them locked into third place in La Liga behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with one match remaining.